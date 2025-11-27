Workers walk off Nashville Boring Company tunnel project amid safety and pay disputes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Workers from a Nashville excavation company have left Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel project, citing safety concerns and unpaid invoices as the ambitious underground transit system enters a critical construction phase.

Shane Trucking and Excavating told the Nashville Banner that a crew walked off the job over safety issues and back pay disputes. The departure comes just as the Boring Company's first tunneling machine, customized for Nashville's geology, arrived last week with tunneling scheduled to begin later this year.

The Boring Company announced plans in July to build an underground tunnel system connecting downtown Nashville to the airport. Company officials emphasized that no public funds would be used for the project, which they say will include around 20 stations.

"It was pretty important for us that there was no public funds were used," a company representative said during a recent public presentation.

Multiple OSHA safety complaints have been filed against the project, according to Shane Trucking and Excavating. The complaints reportedly involve issues with personal protective equipment and unsafe shoring practices.

The Boring Company told the Banner they were not aware of the complaints but are working to resolve any issues. After being contacted about Shane's claims, a Boring Company Vice President said he connected with Shane and would make good on outstanding invoices by the end of Wednesday. The executive also promised to conduct a "full audit" on the billing error.

Despite the contractor dispute, Boring Company officials maintain their system will be the safest public transit option available. They point to their Las Vegas operation, which has transported more than 3.5 million riders without a single incident.

"I want to reiterate what I said earlier, which is that the absolute top priority is that this is the safest possible public transportation system," a company official said during a public Q&A session.

More than 36,000 people participated in the company's recent public question-and-answer session, where leaders discussed potential expansion possibilities, including Lower Broadway and even Knoxville.

"I cannot express to the general public, and obviously it's internal, the company, in Nashville, the importance of this being the safest public transportation system on the planet," a company representative emphasized.

Both Shane Trucking and Excavating and the Boring Company did not respond to requests for comment about the ongoing dispute.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.