World Central Kitchen serving free meals for all those impacted by ice storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — World Central Kitchen will be serving free meals for all those impacted in District 24 by the ice storms and power outages.

The free lunch will be served at noon. The menu includes empanadas (Beef, chicken or lentil with a side of plantains)

This will take place at Richland Park, 46th/CharlotteAve.

