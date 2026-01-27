Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
World Central Kitchen serving free meals for all those impacted by ice storms

Charles Rex Arbogast / AP
Manish Mallick, owner of the Indian restaurant ROOH, gestures Monday, July 13, 2020, during an interview with The Associated Press on the importance of local restaurants to help feed those in need in Chicago.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — World Central Kitchen will be serving free meals for all those impacted in District 24 by the ice storms and power outages.

The free lunch will be served at noon. The menu includes empanadas (Beef, chicken or lentil with a side of plantains)

This will take place at Richland Park, 46th/CharlotteAve.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

