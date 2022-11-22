World Cup watch parties at GEODIS Park react to US opener game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fans were out Monday afternoon watching the World Cup matches at GEODIS Park in the club area. Many were Nashville SC season ticket holders. The soccer stadium hosted a watch party for the U.S. Men's National Team's first match of the World Cup against Wales.

The day has been a long time coming for so many fans.

"I've been waiting eight years for this," said one fan at the viewing party. "We missed the last World Cup. We were watching it together eight years ago — my son was born eight years ago. So, it's been a long time coming."

The World Cup only happens every four years.

Music City has a strong connection to this year's World Cup. Two athletes from Nashville SC are on the U.S. Men's National Team.

Fans packed into the Lo Siento Goal Post Club at GEODIS Park to cheer on the team, which includes hometown players Walker Zimmerman and Shaq Moore.

"Barring a few suspect yellow cards on the U.S. early on, great first half. We love the attacking format, style; let's keep it up in the second half," said another fan at halftime. "Let's go, Yanks!"

Team USA led the Wales team in the first half, but unfortunately, the U.S. couldn't hang on to its lead and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

The U.S. Men's team will play again Friday afternoon when they take on England. They are then set to take on Iran the following week.

