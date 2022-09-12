Watch Now
Activist in Thailand sentenced to years in jail for insulting country's queen

FILE - Pro-democracy protesters perform on a mock "red carpet" fashion show billed as a sort of counterpoint to a fashion show being held by one of the monarchy's princesses nearby in Bangkok, Thailand on Oct. 29, 2020. A court in Thailand on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 sentenced an activist to two years in prison for insulting the country's queen by wearing traditional Thai attire at a demonstration two years ago for reform of the monarchy, a legal watchdog group said. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
Posted at 3:47 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 16:47:32-04

An activist in Thailand was given a two-year jail sentence on Monday after being convicted of insulting the country's royal family.

Jatuporn “New” Saeoueng wore a pink dress as other protesters held umbrellas during a street demonstration on a mock red carpet event meant to appear like a fashion show in downtown Bangkok in Oct. 2020. The display was meant to appear as if Thailand's Queen Suthida was there.

A Thai court convicted Jatuporn of insulting the monarchy and mocking the royal family, Reuters reported.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights said the sentence from Bangkok's Criminal Court had originally been set at three years for violating the country's lese majeste law, making defaming the monarch and the immediate family punishable by up to 15 years per offense.

Jatuporn was also fined the equivalent of $27.50.

