European Union accuses Apple of violating antitrust laws over App Store rules

LONDON — European Union regulators are accusing Apple of violating the bloc’s antitrust rules, alleging that the company distorts competition for music streaming through rules for its App Store.

The EU’s executive Commission said Friday it objected to Apple’s way of doing business, which it said ends up costing consumers more and limiting their choices.

The EU said it was concerned that Apple forces app developers selling digital content to use its in-house system, which charges a 30% commission on all subscriptions.

Its investigation found that fee ends up being passed on to consumers.

Apple rejected the charges, saying it was proud of its role in helping Spotify grow into a music streaming giant.