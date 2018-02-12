Experimental Drug Could Kill Flu In 1 Day

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 7:11AM CST expiring February 16 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Butler, Muhlenberg, Ohio

Flood Advisory issued February 12 at 6:17AM CST expiring February 12 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Davidson, Williamson

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 5:16AM CST expiring February 14 at 1:23PM CST in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 5:16AM CST expiring February 13 at 4:36AM CST in effect for: Owsley

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 5:16AM CST expiring February 13 at 9:25PM CST in effect for: Lee

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 5:16AM CST expiring February 15 at 7:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 5:16AM CST expiring February 14 at 2:40AM CST in effect for: Knox

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 5:16AM CST expiring February 12 at 5:52PM CST in effect for: Bell

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 5:02AM CST expiring February 12 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Breathitt

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 5:02AM CST expiring February 12 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Breathitt

Flood Advisory issued February 12 at 4:59AM CST expiring February 13 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Pike

Flood Advisory issued February 12 at 4:59AM CST expiring February 13 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Floyd

Flood Advisory issued February 12 at 4:59AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Estill, Powell

Flood Advisory issued February 12 at 4:59AM CST expiring February 14 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Johnson

Flood Advisory issued February 12 at 4:59AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Breathitt

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 4:48AM CST expiring February 13 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale

Flood Advisory issued February 12 at 4:19AM CST expiring February 13 at 4:17PM CST in effect for: Giles

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 4:09AM CST expiring February 12 at 10:25AM CST in effect for: Martin, Pike

Flood Advisory issued February 12 at 4:09AM CST expiring February 14 at 11:30PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 4:09AM CST expiring February 12 at 6:57PM CST in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 4:09AM CST expiring February 12 at 6:57PM CST in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 4:09AM CST expiring February 12 at 10:25AM CST in effect for: Martin, Pike

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 4:01AM CST expiring February 12 at 8:00AM CST in effect for: Bath, Elliott, Estill, Fleming, Jackson, Lee, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Owsley, Powell, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wolfe

Flood Advisory issued February 12 at 3:45AM CST expiring February 14 at 8:30AM CST in effect for: Humphreys

Flood Advisory issued February 12 at 3:40AM CST expiring February 12 at 2:30PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued February 12 at 3:28AM CST expiring February 12 at 7:00PM CST in effect for: Giles

Flood Advisory issued February 12 at 3:28AM CST expiring February 12 at 7:00PM CST in effect for: Giles

Flood Advisory issued February 12 at 3:19AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:30AM CST in effect for: Montgomery

Flood Advisory issued February 12 at 3:19AM CST expiring February 12 at 5:37PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued February 12 at 3:19AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Stewart

Flood Advisory issued February 12 at 3:19AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 3:09AM CST expiring February 12 at 8:00AM CST in effect for: Adair, Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Casey, Clark, Fayette, Franklin, Garrard, Grayson, Green, Hardin, Harrison, Hart, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Larue, Lincoln, Madison, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Metcalfe, Nelson, Nicholas, Ohio, Oldham, Scott, Shelby, Spencer, Taylor, Washington, Woodford

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 2:45AM CST expiring February 13 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Perry

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:43AM CST expiring February 12 at 8:00AM CST in effect for: Bath, Estill, Fleming, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell, Rowan

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 12 at 2:43AM CST expiring February 12 at 8:00AM CST in effect for: Elliott, Jackson, Lee, Morgan, Owsley, Rockcastle, Wolfe

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 2:32AM CST expiring February 13 at 9:41PM CST in effect for: Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 2:32AM CST expiring February 13 at 9:41PM CST in effect for: Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 2:32AM CST expiring February 12 at 7:42PM CST in effect for: Maury

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 2:32AM CST expiring February 12 at 7:42PM CST in effect for: Maury

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 1:03AM CST expiring February 12 at 8:22AM CST in effect for: Cocke

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 1:03AM CST expiring February 13 at 3:18AM CST in effect for: Grainger, Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 1:03AM CST expiring February 14 at 4:21AM CST in effect for: Claiborne, Grainger, Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 1:03AM CST expiring February 13 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: Hawkins, Sullivan

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 1:03AM CST expiring February 12 at 8:24PM CST in effect for: Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 1:03AM CST expiring February 13 at 8:15PM CST in effect for: Claiborne, Hancock

Flood Warning issued February 12 at 1:03AM CST expiring February 13 at 7:12AM CST in effect for: Bledsoe, Marion, Sequatchie

Areal Flood Warning issued February 12 at 12:10AM CST expiring February 12 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Martin, Pike

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 10:35PM CST expiring February 12 at 9:50AM CST in effect for: Martin, Pike

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 10:35PM CST expiring February 12 at 6:57PM CST in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 10:19PM CST expiring February 15 at 9:58PM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 9:15PM CST expiring February 12 at 9:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 9:15PM CST expiring February 12 at 9:16PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 8:47PM CST expiring February 16 at 7:42AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 8:47PM CST expiring February 16 at 7:42AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 7:03PM CST expiring February 15 at 7:01PM CST in effect for: Harlan

Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 5:47PM CST expiring February 12 at 10:11PM CST in effect for: Perry, Wayne

Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 5:47PM CST expiring February 12 at 10:11PM CST in effect for: Perry, Wayne

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 4:51PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:00PM CST in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 4:51PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:00PM CST in effect for: Lawrence, Martin

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 4:45PM CST expiring February 14 at 7:00PM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 4:45PM CST expiring February 14 at 7:00PM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 4:24PM CST expiring February 13 at 10:30AM CST in effect for: Maury

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 4:24PM CST expiring February 13 at 10:30AM CST in effect for: Maury

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 4:24PM CST expiring February 14 at 2:24PM CST in effect for: Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 4:24PM CST expiring February 14 at 2:24PM CST in effect for: Hickman

Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 4:13PM CST expiring February 12 at 7:00PM CST in effect for: Giles

Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 4:11PM CST expiring February 12 at 8:00AM CST in effect for: Davidson, Williamson

Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 4:11PM CST expiring February 12 at 8:00AM CST in effect for: Davidson, Williamson

Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 11:14AM CST expiring February 12 at 11:15AM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 10:15AM CST expiring February 12 at 10:11PM CST in effect for: Perry, Wayne

Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 9:52AM CST expiring February 12 at 9:50PM CST in effect for: Lawrence

Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 9:52AM CST expiring February 12 at 9:50PM CST in effect for: Lawrence

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 9:29AM CST expiring February 16 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 9:26AM CST expiring February 14 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Butler, Warren

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 7:20AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 7:20AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 7:07AM CST expiring February 15 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 7:07AM CST expiring February 15 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 7:07AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Maury

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 7:07AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Maury

Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 5:38AM CST expiring February 12 at 5:37PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 5:38AM CST expiring February 12 at 5:37PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 5:38AM CST expiring February 12 at 5:37PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 5:38AM CST expiring February 12 at 5:37PM CST in effect for: Davidson

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 5:31AM CST expiring February 12 at 11:38AM CST in effect for: Martin, Pike

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 5:31AM CST expiring February 12 at 11:38AM CST in effect for: Martin, Pike

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:43PM CST expiring February 12 at 12:07PM CST in effect for: Owsley

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:43PM CST expiring February 12 at 12:07PM CST in effect for: Owsley

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:43PM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lee

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:43PM CST expiring February 14 at 2:28AM CST in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:43PM CST expiring February 14 at 2:28AM CST in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:43PM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lee

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:39PM CST expiring February 14 at 7:38AM CST in effect for: Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:39PM CST expiring February 13 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:39PM CST expiring February 14 at 7:38AM CST in effect for: Hickman

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:39PM CST expiring February 13 at 9:08AM CST in effect for: Maury

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:39PM CST expiring February 13 at 9:08AM CST in effect for: Maury

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:39PM CST expiring February 13 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: Perry

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:34PM CST expiring February 12 at 7:32AM CST in effect for: Bedford, Marshall

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:34PM CST expiring February 12 at 7:32AM CST in effect for: Bedford, Marshall

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:06PM CST expiring February 12 at 11:15AM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:06PM CST expiring February 12 at 11:15AM CST in effect for: Hamilton

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 12:50PM CST expiring February 14 at 3:49PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 12:50PM CST expiring February 14 at 3:49PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 2:16PM CST in effect for: Owsley

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 1:04PM CST in effect for: Bell

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 11:39PM CST in effect for: Knox

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 13 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Lee

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 14 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 14 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 13 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Lee

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 13 at 8:43PM CST in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 11:39PM CST in effect for: Knox

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 2:16PM CST in effect for: Owsley

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 13 at 8:43PM CST in effect for: Estill

Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 1:04PM CST in effect for: Bell

Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:04PM CST in effect for: Bell

Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 12 at 11:39PM CST in effect for: Knox

Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 14 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley

Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:04PM CST in effect for: Bell

Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 12 at 11:39PM CST in effect for: Knox

Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 14 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley