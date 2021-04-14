Watch
Queen Elizabeth II returns to royal duties following death of Prince Philip

Matt Dunham/AP
FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, April 9, 2021, a tribute to Britain's Prince Philip is projected onto a large screen at Piccadilly Circus in central London. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died, aged 99. Prince Philip who died Friday April 9, 2021, aged 99, lived through a tumultuous century of war and upheavals, but he helped forge a period of stability for the British monarchy under his wife, Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)
Prince Philip
Posted at 7:00 AM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 08:15:53-04

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II has returned to royal duties, four days after the death of her husband, Prince Philip.

The 94-year-old British monarch attended a retirement ceremony for a senior royal official on Tuesday. The event is recorded in the Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements.

The royal family is observing two weeks of royal mourning for Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99.

The palace has said members of the royal family will “undertake engagements appropriate to the circumstances” during the mourning period.

Philip’s funeral will take place Saturday at Windsor Castle, with attendance limited to 30 because of coronavirus restrictions.

