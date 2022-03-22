Russian critic Alexei Navalny receives additional prison sentence

MOSCOW — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been convicted of fraud and contempt of court and sentenced to nine years in a maximum-security prison.

A judge also ruled Tuesday that Navalny would have to pay a fine of 1.2 million rubles (about $11,500.)

Navalny was convicted on fraud charges, over allegations that he stole from his Anti-Corruption Foundation.

Navalny is currently serving another prison sentence of 2 1/2 years in a prison colony east of Moscow. While in prison, he has spoken up against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has voiced support for anti-war protests in Russia.

His associates have said the new trial was intended to keep Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s longtime foe, behind bars for as long as possible.

Navalny has rejected the charges as bogus.