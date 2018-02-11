The day the water runs out in Cape Town has been pushed back

Flood Warning issued February 11 at 10:09AM CST expiring February 12 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 9:52AM CST expiring February 11 at 12:45PM CST in effect for: Bledsoe, Morgan, Scott
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 9:52AM CST expiring February 12 at 9:50PM CST in effect for: Lawrence
Areal Flood Warning issued February 11 at 9:47AM CST expiring February 11 at 12:45PM CST in effect for: Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Hancock, Roane, Union
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 9:41AM CST expiring February 11 at 10:24PM CST in effect for: Warren
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 9:29AM CST expiring February 16 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Muhlenberg
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 9:27AM CST expiring February 12 at 3:00AM CST in effect for: Montgomery, Robertson
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 9:26AM CST expiring February 14 at 3:00PM CST in effect for: Butler, Warren
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 9:20AM CST expiring February 12 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson, Williamson
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 9:18AM CST expiring February 12 at 11:40AM CST in effect for: Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 9:18AM CST expiring February 12 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Bledsoe, Marion, Sequatchie
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 9:18AM CST expiring February 14 at 4:30AM CST in effect for: Claiborne, Grainger, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 9:18AM CST expiring February 13 at 11:52AM CST in effect for: Claiborne, Hancock
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 9:18AM CST expiring February 12 at 5:00AM CST in effect for: Cocke
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 9:18AM CST expiring February 12 at 9:20PM CST in effect for: Hawkins, Sullivan
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 9:18AM CST expiring February 13 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Grainger, Hancock
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 9:14AM CST expiring February 12 at 9:11PM CST in effect for: Humphreys
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 9:05AM CST expiring February 12 at 3:25PM CST in effect for: Martin, Pike
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 8:32AM CST expiring February 12 at 8:24PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin, Perry, Wayne
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 8:18AM CST expiring February 11 at 11:15AM CST in effect for: Blount, Knox, Loudon, Sevier
Areal Flood Warning issued February 11 at 8:05AM CST expiring February 11 at 2:00PM CST in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Lawrence
Areal Flood Watch issued February 11 at 7:34AM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Lawrence
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 7:30AM CST expiring February 11 at 11:30AM CST in effect for: Carter, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, Washington
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 7:27AM CST expiring February 11 at 7:27PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Areal Flood Warning issued February 11 at 7:27AM CST expiring February 11 at 1:00PM CST in effect for: Lawrence
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 7:20AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 7:07AM CST expiring February 15 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 7:07AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Maury
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 6:56AM CST expiring February 12 at 5:30AM CST in effect for: Giles
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 6:48AM CST expiring February 12 at 1:39AM CST in effect for: Harlan
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 6:24AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Stewart
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 6:24AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:30AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 6:24AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:30AM CST in effect for: Montgomery
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 6:22AM CST expiring February 12 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Johnson
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 6:22AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Estill, Powell
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 6:22AM CST expiring February 12 at 1:00PM CST in effect for: Floyd
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 6:22AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Breathitt
Areal Flood Warning issued February 11 at 5:55AM CST expiring February 11 at 2:45PM CST in effect for: Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Pike, Wolfe
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 5:45AM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Cheatham
Areal Flood Watch issued February 11 at 5:42AM CST expiring February 11 at 2:00PM CST in effect for: Bell, Breathitt, Clay, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, McCreary, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne, Whitley, Wolfe
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 5:38AM CST expiring February 12 at 5:37PM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 5:31AM CST expiring February 12 at 11:38AM CST in effect for: Martin, Pike
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 5:28AM CST expiring February 12 at 1:33AM CST in effect for: Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 5:28AM CST expiring February 12 at 6:30AM CST in effect for: Pike
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 4:47AM CST expiring February 11 at 11:08PM CST in effect for: Hamilton
Areal Flood Watch issued February 11 at 4:13AM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Giles, Grundy, Hickman, Humphreys, Jackson, Lawrence, Lewis, Macon, Marshall, Maury, Overton, Perry, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Van Buren, Warren, Wayne, White, Williamson, Wilson
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 3:56AM CST expiring February 11 at 1:30PM CST in effect for: Clay, Jackson, Laurel, Owsley, Pulaski, Rockcastle
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 3:52AM CST expiring February 11 at 12:45PM CST in effect for: Pulaski, Wayne
Areal Flood Warning issued February 11 at 3:48AM CST expiring February 11 at 1:15PM CST in effect for: Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, McCreary, Whitley
Areal Flood Warning issued February 11 at 3:43AM CST expiring February 11 at 1:00PM CST in effect for: Floyd, Harlan, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Perry, Pike
Areal Flood Watch issued February 11 at 3:26AM CST expiring February 11 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Adair, Allen, Barren, Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, Lincoln, Metcalfe, Monroe, Russell
Areal Flood Watch issued February 11 at 2:48AM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Anderson, Bledsoe, Blount, Bradley, Campbell, Carter, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen, Hamilton, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Knox, Loudon, McMinn, Marion, Meigs, Monroe, Morgan, Polk, Rhea, Roane, Scott, Sequatchie, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi, Union, Washington
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 2:35AM CST expiring February 12 at 6:00AM CST in effect for: Pike
Areal Flood Watch issued February 11 at 2:29AM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence
Areal Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 2:26AM CST expiring February 11 at 11:30AM CST in effect for: Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, Pike
Areal Flood Warning issued February 11 at 2:21AM CST expiring February 11 at 11:30AM CST in effect for: Breathitt, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Magoffin, Perry, Pike
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 2:08AM CST expiring February 12 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 2:08AM CST expiring February 14 at 2:30AM CST in effect for: Estill
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 2:08AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Lee
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 2:08AM CST expiring February 12 at 12:30PM CST in effect for: Owsley
Flood Advisory issued February 11 at 2:00AM CST expiring February 11 at 9:00PM CST in effect for: Clay
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 1:48AM CST expiring February 12 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Bell
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 1:48AM CST expiring February 13 at 12:00AM CST in effect for: Knox
Flood Warning issued February 11 at 1:48AM CST expiring February 14 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:43PM CST expiring February 12 at 2:24AM CST in effect for: Harlan
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 11:28PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:37AM CST in effect for: Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 11:11PM CST expiring February 11 at 7:30PM CST in effect for: Lawrence
Areal Flood Watch issued February 10 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Franklin, Lincoln, Moore
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 9:22PM CST expiring February 11 at 9:22PM CST in effect for: Crockett, Dyer, Lauderdale
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:59PM CST expiring February 11 at 8:00PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Hardin
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:57PM CST expiring February 14 at 3:49PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:39PM CST expiring February 14 at 7:38AM CST in effect for: Hickman
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:39PM CST expiring February 13 at 1:30AM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:39PM CST expiring February 13 at 9:08AM CST in effect for: Maury
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:35PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:28AM CST in effect for: Giles
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:34PM CST expiring February 12 at 7:32AM CST in effect for: Bedford, Marshall
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 7:09PM CST expiring February 12 at 7:07AM CST in effect for: Cheatham
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 7:06PM CST expiring February 12 at 11:15AM CST in effect for: Hamilton
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 4:10PM CST expiring February 12 at 4:09AM CST in effect for: Lawrence
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 2:12PM CST expiring February 12 at 2:12AM CST in effect for: Davidson
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 2:08PM CST expiring February 12 at 2:07AM CST in effect for: Montgomery
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 2:08PM CST expiring February 12 at 2:07AM CST in effect for: Stewart
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:41PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:40AM CST in effect for: Perry
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:36PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:33AM CST in effect for: Maury
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:31PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:28AM CST in effect for: Giles
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 1:24PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:19AM CST in effect for: Bedford
Flood Advisory issued February 10 at 12:50PM CST expiring February 14 at 3:49PM CST in effect for: Decatur, Perry
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 2:16PM CST in effect for: Owsley
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 1:04PM CST in effect for: Bell
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 12 at 11:39PM CST in effect for: Knox
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 13 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Lee
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 14 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 13 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Lee
Flood Warning issued February 10 at 6:39AM CST expiring February 13 at 8:43PM CST in effect for: Estill
Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 12 at 1:04PM CST in effect for: Bell
Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 14 at 4:00PM CST in effect for: Whitley
Flood Warning issued February 9 at 9:49PM CST expiring February 12 at 11:39PM CST in effect for: Knox
Areal Flood Watch issued February 9 at 6:57PM CST expiring February 11 at 6:00PM CST in effect for: Boyd, Carter, Greenup
The day the water runs out in Cape Town has been pushed back
New emergency water restrictions in effect
7:18 AM, Feb 11, 2018
Cape Town officials pushed back their projections for "Day Zero" -- the day the South African city's taps are expected to run dry -- from April 16 to May 11, citing a decline in agricultural water use.
Executive Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson said in a statement on Monday that the agricultural sector, which uses the same supply system the city draws its water from, has used its allotment, resulting in a drop over the coming weeks.
Neilson added that the fall did not signal an end to restrictions for residents of the nation's second most-populous city.
"Capetonians must continue reducing consumption if we are to avoid Day Zero. There has not been any significant decline in urban usage. All Capetonians must therefore continue to use no more than 50 liters (around 13 gallons) per person per day to help stretch our dwindling supplies," the executive deputy mayor added.
New emergency water restrictions went into effect last week for the city that once was considered to be at the forefront of Africa's green movement. Only a month ago, level six restrictions had placed residents on a daily allowance of 87 liters (about 23 gallons), illustrating the severity of the crisis.
Experts are keeping a close eye on daily consumption in a desperate bid to avoid the disaster, warning residents tempted to ignore measures that they face fines and the installation of water-management meters if they do not comply.
The movement of Day Zero to mid-May offers Capetonians some hope as historically, the rainy season should have arrived by then.
"This is a welcome decline in water usage and gives Cape Town and some of the other municipalities hope but importantly, we need to get our consumption down to 450 million litres per day to prevent the remaining water supplies running out before the arrival of winter rains. We cannot accurately predict the volume of rainfall still to come, or when it will come," Neilson said.
A slow-burning catastrophe
Typically, winter cold fronts driven by strong westerly winds bring replenishing rains to Cape Town. But the past few years have been anything but typical.
"An expansive area of high pressure situated in the Atlantic Ocean is acting as a barrier to these weather systems," CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam says. "As this high-pressure system strengthens and expands, it pushes rainfall away from the Western Cape."
This area of high pressure has been unusually strong over the past three years and the result has been three years of drought, including their two driest years on record in 2015 and 2017. This increase in drought frequency and severity is an expected consequence of a warming planet.
According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's fifth assessment report, long-term climate models indicate a significant drying trend will continue across western portions of South Africa, possibly reducing annual rainfall by up to 40%.
The city is now working to upgrade its water systems -- rushing to build desalination, aquifer and water-recycling projects -- and help stretch the current supply. But officials say residents also need to step up. Only an estimated 55% of the city's residents are actually sticking to their allotted water per day, according to last week's figures.
But residents say they are already struggling to keep with existing restrictions. Photographer Melissa Delport, who lives in Seapoint, Cape Town, is one of those who has been queuing at a local natural spring to collect water.
"We have reduced showers to twice a week and we shower in buckets with a face cloth," she told CNN. "We are reusing water where we can and using gray water to flush the toilet."
"I am privileged enough to have a car and drive to natural springs coming off the mountain to go and catch water in drums," Delport said.
"Although there are queues it could be worse. Many of the poorer communities have it much worse and have for a long time."
What happens if 'Day Zero' comes?
Last week, satellite images showed Theewaterskloof Dam, Cape Town's largest reservoir, at dangerously low levels. Accounting for over half of all water in the region's dam system, it offered a glimpse into the extent of the deepening problem.
Should the government declare "Day Zero" has arrived, faucets will cease to deliver water until the skies open and rain falls.
On this day, residents will be further rationed to just 25 liters (6.6 gallons), which they will be able to collect only from one of 200 stations. To put that into perspective, each collection point will have to accommodate the water needs of 20,000 Capetonians.
Key institutions -- such as schools and hospitals -- are expected to continue receiving water, according to officials, who have said contingency plans have been made.
But questions dominate everyday conversation around the city's wider strategy for the general population, which authorities are yet to publicly outline. Given this stark outlook, there are concerns neighbors could turn on each other and fears of unrest erupting the longer the crisis continues.