World's Biggest Bounce House To Visits Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Kids and adults alike are in for the biggest bounce of their lives. The World's biggest bounce house is coming to Goodlettsville.

The Big Bounce America is 10,000 square feet inflatable castle. It includes various 'zones,' each with a theme and activity-based entertainment.

Zones include basketball hoops, an inflatable obstacle race suitable for all ages, and a giant slide that takes you outside the main structure and lands you into a ball-pit.

There’s also an inflatable forest, giant inflatable jungle animals, inflatable trucks, boats and four-poster beds for you to bounce around in or just chill out on.

The bounce house will be at North Creek Park April 27-29. Visit the Big Bounce America site for ticket details.