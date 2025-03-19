Worldwide premiere of Dolly Parton Symphony starts in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dolly Parton is kicking off her newest musical event at the Nashville Symphony. This is the first time the artist has directly collaborated with the music hall.

Below is a complete list of shows across the nation.

Nashville, TN

March 20th, 2025

Nashville Symphony Orchestra

Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Fort Wayne, IN

May 17th, 2025

Fort Wayne Philharmonic

Foellinger Theatre

Pittsburgh, PA

June 18th, 2025

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra

Heinz Hall

San Diego, CA

June 29th, 2025

San Diego Symphony

Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Columbus, OH

July 12th, 2025

Columbus Symphony

Columbus Commons Park

Cleveland, OH

September 7th, 2025

The Cleveland Orchestra

Blossom Music Center

Indianapolis, IN

September 19th & 20th, 2025

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

Hilbert Circle Theatre

Charlotte, NC

October 17th & 18th, 2025

Charlotte Symphony

Dallas, TX

October 24th, 25th & 26th, 2025

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

Morton Meyerson Symphony Center

Oklahoma City, OK

November 7th & 8th, 2025

Oklahoma City Philharmonic

Civic Center Music Hall

Raleigh, NC

November 21st & 22nd, 2025

North Carolina Symphony

Meymandi Concert Hall

Denver, CO

January 3rd & 4th, 2026

Colorado Symphony Orchestra

Boettcher Concert Hall

Cincinnati, OH

January 23rd, 24th & 25th, 2026

Cincinnati Pops Orchestra

Cincinnati Music Hall

Louisville, KY

January 31st, 2026

Louisville Orchestra

Portland, OR

February 14th & 15th, 2026

Oregon Symphony

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Nashville, TN

March 19th, 18th & 20th, 2026

Nashville Symphony

Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Grand Rapids, MI

March 20th & 21st, 2026

Grand Rapids Symphony

DeVos Performance Hall

Phoenix, AZ

March 28th, 2026

Phoenix Symphony

Arizona Financial Theatre

Eugene, OR

May 1st, 2026

Eugene Symphony

Hult Center for the Performing Arts

Kansas City, MO

May 15th, 16th & 17th, 2026

Kansas City Symphony Orchestra

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

