Worldwide premiere of Dolly Parton Symphony starts in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dolly Parton is kicking off her newest musical event at the Nashville Symphony. This is the first time the artist has directly collaborated with the music hall.
Below is a complete list of shows across the nation.
Nashville, TN
March 20th, 2025
Nashville Symphony Orchestra
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
> TICKETS (SOLD OUT)
Fort Wayne, IN
May 17th, 2025
Fort Wayne Philharmonic
Foellinger Theatre
> TICKETS
Pittsburgh, PA
June 18th, 2025
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Heinz Hall
> TICKETS
San Diego, CA
June 29th, 2025
San Diego Symphony
Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
Columbus, OH
July 12th, 2025
Columbus Symphony
Columbus Commons Park
Cleveland, OH
September 7th, 2025
The Cleveland Orchestra
Blossom Music Center
> TICKETS
Indianapolis, IN
September 19th & 20th, 2025
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Hilbert Circle Theatre
> TICKETS
Charlotte, NC
October 17th & 18th, 2025
Charlotte Symphony
Dallas, TX
October 24th, 25th & 26th, 2025
Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Morton Meyerson Symphony Center
Oklahoma City, OK
November 7th & 8th, 2025
Oklahoma City Philharmonic
Civic Center Music Hall
Raleigh, NC
November 21st & 22nd, 2025
North Carolina Symphony
Meymandi Concert Hall
Denver, CO
January 3rd & 4th, 2026
Colorado Symphony Orchestra
Boettcher Concert Hall
Cincinnati, OH
January 23rd, 24th & 25th, 2026
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Cincinnati Music Hall
Louisville, KY
January 31st, 2026
Louisville Orchestra
Portland, OR
February 14th & 15th, 2026
Oregon Symphony
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Nashville, TN
March 19th, 18th & 20th, 2026
Nashville Symphony
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
Grand Rapids, MI
March 20th & 21st, 2026
Grand Rapids Symphony
DeVos Performance Hall
Phoenix, AZ
March 28th, 2026
Phoenix Symphony
Arizona Financial Theatre
Eugene, OR
May 1st, 2026
Eugene Symphony
Hult Center for the Performing Arts
Kansas City, MO
May 15th, 16th & 17th, 2026
Kansas City Symphony Orchestra
Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts
