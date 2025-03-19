Watch Now
Worldwide premiere of Dolly Parton Symphony starts in Nashville

This is a major first for the Nashville Symphony.
Jackie Padilla / WTVF
A photo of the future merchandise table for the Dolly Parton musical "Threads" at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dolly Parton is kicking off her newest musical event at the Nashville Symphony. This is the first time the artist has directly collaborated with the music hall.

Below is a complete list of shows across the nation.

Nashville, TN

March 20th, 2025
Nashville Symphony Orchestra
Schermerhorn Symphony Center
> TICKETS (SOLD OUT)

Fort Wayne, IN
May 17th, 2025
Fort Wayne Philharmonic
Foellinger Theatre
> TICKETS

Pittsburgh, PA
June 18th, 2025
Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
Heinz Hall
> TICKETS

San Diego, CA
June 29th, 2025
San Diego Symphony
Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Columbus, OH
July 12th, 2025
Columbus Symphony
Columbus Commons Park

Cleveland, OH
September 7th, 2025
The Cleveland Orchestra
Blossom Music Center
> TICKETS

Indianapolis, IN
September 19th & 20th, 2025
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Hilbert Circle Theatre
> TICKETS

Charlotte, NC
October 17th & 18th, 2025
Charlotte Symphony

Dallas, TX
October 24th, 25th & 26th, 2025
Dallas Symphony Orchestra
Morton Meyerson Symphony Center

Oklahoma City, OK
November 7th & 8th, 2025
Oklahoma City Philharmonic
Civic Center Music Hall

Raleigh, NC
November 21st & 22nd, 2025
North Carolina Symphony
Meymandi Concert Hall

Denver, CO
January 3rd & 4th, 2026
Colorado Symphony Orchestra
Boettcher Concert Hall

Cincinnati, OH
January 23rd, 24th & 25th, 2026
Cincinnati Pops Orchestra
Cincinnati Music Hall

Louisville, KY
January 31st, 2026
Louisville Orchestra

Portland, OR
February 14th & 15th, 2026
Oregon Symphony
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Nashville, TN
March 19th, 18th & 20th, 2026
Nashville Symphony
Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Grand Rapids, MI
March 20th & 21st, 2026
Grand Rapids Symphony
DeVos Performance Hall

Phoenix, AZ
March 28th, 2026
Phoenix Symphony
Arizona Financial Theatre

Eugene, OR
May 1st, 2026
Eugene Symphony
Hult Center for the Performing Arts

Kansas City, MO
May 15th, 16th & 17th, 2026
Kansas City Symphony Orchestra
Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

