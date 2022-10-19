Would vampires go batty for Music City? National study has answers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle Tennessee has become a destination to live for people all over the country... but what about vampires?

A study has come out ranking 200 cities by how much vampires would enjoy living there.

The site, "Lawn Love," based its rankings on things like how active each city is at night, how many blood centers there are and how many of the homes have basements.

Nashville ranked at number 60, but representatives of Nashville Ghost Tours think the city deserves a higher spot.

Guide Frankie Harris makes the case that vampires might actually really like it here.

"I could see why Nashville would be an attractive place for vampires," Harris said. "You've got plenty of tourists kinda wandering about."

"Just look at our skyline," Harris added. "We've got the bat building."

"Nashville also has a lot of tunnels from bootlegging, so you got lots of dark and scary things happening that way too."

"Vampires would probably be welcome here. We've become a melting pot for people all over the country, so why not vampires?"

The study found the top three cities for vampires would be New York, Chicago and Philadelphia.