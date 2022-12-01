Would you want to pay for a faster commute? Choice lanes could come to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to traffic in Tennessee transportation officials say now is the time to make lasting change.

"We are at a very critical juncture in where we are and where we're headed," Tennessee's transportation commissioner Butch Eley said during a press conference.

In the last decade, the state saw a nearly 9% population increase. Commute times are also anticipated to increase by 60% in the next two decades and intercity travel times between major Tennessee cities will increase by up to one hour.

"The longer our folks sit in traffic, the greater impact on the economy of Tennessee," said Will Reid, Tennessee Department of Transportation chief engineer.

That's why leaders are proposing choice lanes: optional lanes that run alongside existing interstates that drivers could pay to use to bypass traffic.

So how much would choice lanes cost? That rate could fluctuate depending on traffic.

"So we would create an oversight board that was part of the state similar to other boards and commissions that we have and they would set the rate," said Eley.

Leaders say the lanes could be built without raising taxes or going into debt. The key is public-private partnerships.

Private sector partners would agree with the state to build, finance and operate the project. "

And they would do it over period of time — a long period of time like 30 years that they would lease the right-of-way to do that," said Eley. "We would own it — always own it — and at end of that lease still own it."

The proposal will need to be approved by state lawmakers in the next legislative session before the wheels on choice lanes are put in motion.