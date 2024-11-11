Wounded veteran receives adapted home from Gary Sinise Foundation

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With the sacrifices our veterans have made for us, it's awesome to witness one of them get the sort of honor they deserve. A name you know helped with that Monday.

It was in the summer I first visited an office that was decorated complete with a bench and a box of chocolates.

"We've enshrined the hair that I wore in the movie," smiled actor Gary Sinise, showcasing a wig he wore as Lt. Dan Taylor in "Forrest Gump."

"I kept it, so we thought we'd put it in here."

Gary said his life was changed 30 years ago by his role as Lt. Dan.

"Now, it's a great American classic," Gary said of "Forrest Gump."

Just after the 1994 release, Gary noticed the role of Lt. Dan was resonating in military communities and with wounded veterans. He's taken that and used it toward the creation of his Lt. Dan Band and the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Monday in Nolensville, we saw one of those many moments where Gary is using that film role for good.

"I wanted to be a part of something so much bigger than myself and to fight for those who couldn't," said retired US Army Sergeant Joshua Hargis.

In 2013, Joshua was on his fourth deployment to Afghanistan. After a series of explosions, four members of his team were killed. Joshua lost both of his legs.

"Our world changed that day, and we had to find a way to fight our way back through that," said Joshua's wife, Taylor.

Taylor knew with Joshua using prosthetics and a wheelchair, there would be some challenges. On this day, there's an incredible help from the Gary Sinise Foundation.

"We provide specially adapted, smart technology, mortgage-free housing," Gary said. "Our team takes care of that, makes it specially designed for the needs of each individual."

This is the 94th home the foundation has presented, complete with wider hallways and adjustments in all spaces for Joshua to get through easily.

"What I cared most about was the actual floor plan and layout of the house," Joshua said.

"My husband's life will be easier and his world will be more open," Taylor added. "It's humbling to feel deserving of that kind of generosity, but my husband deserves it."

"Being able to be here to receive this on Veterans Day is, it's the greatest gift I could ever ask for," Joshua added.

"It means a lot to be able to reach out to someone who's sacrificed a lot for their country and given a lot and is going through physical challenges," Gary said. "I'm a grateful American, and I want them to know it."

"To the deepest part of our core, we are so deeply grateful," Taylor said.

