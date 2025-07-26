Wrestler Fred Ottman of Tugboat, Typhoon fame remembers Hulk Hogan

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan died at 71 on Thursday. If you were around in the 80s and 90s, you remember Hulkamania. There's someone in middle Tennessee who definitely remembers. He has a unique and very personal perspective on that era.

There's a little outdoor gym at the Centerville home of someone who over the years has definitely lifted a lot of weights.

"I am Fred Ottman, aka Tugboat, Typhoon, The Shockmaster!" Fred smiled.

Fred's house has it all from his professional wrestling career; the action figures, video games, comic books. Yes, a room contains the actual Shockmaster helmet in a case.

"I haven't talked to very many people who are also an air freshener," I told Fred, looking at a Typhoon car air freshener still in the plastic.

"Ohhh, there you go!" he answered, looking around the room. "This is my family. Instead of a family album, this is kinda my album I'm accumulating."

Out of everything telling Fred's story, a poster is especially key. It's for a match in 1989.

"I was the Big Steel Man," Fred said of the poster. "That's what I was wrestling as in Florida."

This was just before Fred was contacted by the World Wrestling Federation.

"I always wanted to go to the WWF, but am I good enough to be there?" Fred remembered. "I went up, did a dark match there. The rest is history."

It was then Fred first met a key figure of the wrestling world.

"You had Hulk Hogan, this new bright, rising star," Fred said. "Everybody knew who he was. His finish was dropping the big leg, and that's it for you, brother."

Early on, the WWF approached Fred with an idea.

"You're gonna be Tugboat," Fred said of one of his ring names. "He's a sailor. I said, 'let me get this right. You want me to be a cross between Popeye and Bluto in one character? Sign me up! I'm with the biggest guy in the business, Hulk Hogan. He's the business!"

Hulk had already stepped into the world of film by the early 80s with an appearance in Rocky III. By the time Fred got to know him, Hulkamania was underway. In movies like Suburban Commando and Mr. Nanny, Hulk Hogan was the marquee name, a pro wrestler as the lead.

"Wrestling goes like the stock market," Fred said. "It goes down. It goes up."

These years were way up.

"This is a whole new developing era," Fred continued.

Pro wrestlers were seeing new opportunities and pop culture power when Fred's ring name changed again.

"Me and my partner Earthquake, the Natural Disasters," Fred said, gesturing to a picture of himself as Typhoon.

Typhoon would face against Hulk.

"Did you enjoy playing a heel?" I asked Fred.

"I loved anything," he answered. "I loved it all. I loved being a bad guy. I loved being a good guy."

Fred and Hulk traveled the world. The two shared this perspective about the ring.

"Without the fans, the wrestlers are nothing," Fred said. "It's always about giving them the best that you can give."

"My son was the first one who got ahold of me," Fred continued. "'Dad, you just hear?Hulk died.' To lose somebody like that who you broke bread with and traveled with, it's an emotional deal."

This house tells a story of Fred and so many others he knew who lived to entertain.

"It was all these great guys along with a great leader. It was amazing working with him," Fred said.