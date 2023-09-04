Wrong-way collision on I-65 claims the life of a promising young woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a profound sense of grief for one family as they try to come to terms with the tragic loss of their 24-year-old daughter, Madeline Rutledge, in a wrong-way collision on Interstate 65.

The incident occurred in the early hours of August 27, leaving a community of friends and family devastated.

Madeline Rutledge was more than just a name; she was a sister, a daughter, a friend, and, most importantly, a cherished presence in the lives of those who knew her.

An aspiring neuropsychologist, Madeline loved football, Korean food, music and video games.

However, it was her devotion to her family and friends that set her apart.

"She was just a huge part of everybody and everything, and that's going to take a very long time to heal," said Sonya Rutledge, Madeline's mother.

The tragedy unfolded at around 2:45 a.m. when Madeline was driving northbound on I-65, just short of the Briley Parkway-Dickerson Pike exits.

It was then that a wrong-way driver collided head-on with her vehicle. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Madeline succumbed to her injuries, marking the second deadly wrong-way crash in Nashville this year.

Sonya says the family's faith is keeping them strong.

"We're Christians, and we believe in forgiveness. I just hope that this will make people stop and think," she said.

Even through their grief, the Rutledge family finds peace in the belief that Madeline is now in a better place, and that her story can serve as a strong reminder for everyone to appreciate the gift of life.

Madeline's life continues to inspire people to cherish and love one another, even after her death.

"So proud. So proud, and it makes you know it makes it more bearable to think if we can change some lives by honoring her," Sonya said.

Law enforcement stated that there was no evidence of impairment at the scene.

The driver of the SUV who is responsible for the collision also suffered critical injuries. Charges related to the incident are pending the completion of the investigation.