Wrong-way driver killed in a collision just after midnight Monday identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman who was killed in a collision just after midnight Monday has been identified as 65-year-old Carrie McManama.

According to police, investigation indicates that she was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lane of Robinson Road in a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, when she struck a northbound semi head-on.

McManama died at the scene.

Officials say there was no evidence of impairment on the part of the semi driver.

