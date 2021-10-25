WWE bringing ‘SummerSlam’ to Nissan Stadium in July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The WWE is making a stop in Nashville next year.

The WWE announced its 2022 schedule Monday morning — and it includes an appearance at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 30, for “SummerSlam.”

The company said the 2022 slate, which is highlighted by a two-night “WrestleMania” in Dallas, will also mark a new record for the most stadium events — a minimum of four — in a year for WWE.

Here’s the full schedule: