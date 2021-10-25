WWE bringing ‘SummerSlam’ to Nissan Stadium in July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The WWE is making a stop in Nashville next year.
The WWE announced its 2022 schedule Monday morning — and it includes an appearance at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 30, for “SummerSlam.”
The company said the 2022 slate, which is highlighted by a two-night “WrestleMania” in Dallas, will also mark a new record for the most stadium events — a minimum of four — in a year for WWE.
Here’s the full schedule:
- Saturday, January 1 – Day 1® at State Farm Arena in Atlanta
- Saturday, January 29 – Royal Rumble® at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis
- Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas
- Sunday, May 8 – Pay-Per-View at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.
- Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago
- Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank® at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
- Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam® at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
- Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location
- Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series® at TD Garden in Boston