WWE bringing ‘SummerSlam’ to Nissan Stadium in July

John Raoux/AP
A trailer and a satellite truck to transmit wrestling broadcasts are parked outside the WWE Performance Center Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Florida’s top emergency official last week amended Gov. Ron DeSantis’ stay-at-home order to include employees at the professional sports and media production with a national audience, if the location is closed to the public. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 8:07 AM, Oct 25, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The WWE is making a stop in Nashville next year.

The WWE announced its 2022 schedule Monday morning — and it includes an appearance at Nissan Stadium on Saturday, July 30, for “SummerSlam.”

The company said the 2022 slate, which is highlighted by a two-night “WrestleMania in Dallas, will also mark a new record for the most stadium events — a minimum of four — in a year for WWE.

Here’s the full schedule:

  • Saturday, January 1 – Day 1® at State Farm Arena in Atlanta
  • Saturday, January 29 – Royal Rumble® at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis
  • Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas
  • Sunday, May 8 – Pay-Per-View at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.
  • Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago
  • Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank® at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
  • Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam® at Nissan Stadium in Nashville
  • Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location
  • Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series® at TD Garden in Boston
