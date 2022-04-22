WWE superstar Drew McIntyre surprises Special Olympics athletes in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — WWE superstar Drew McIntyre surprised a group of Special Olympics athletes at a gym in Nashville on Thursday.

The two-time world champion didn't just say hello — he even worked out with them. The athletes, who are a part of the Metro Parks DisABILITIES Program, lifted weights before posing for a picture with the veteran wrestler.

WWE is a sponsor of the Special Olympics Games. McIntyre has taken part in Special Olympics events throughout the country. He said he's proud to work with the organization.

"I've loved every second of everything we've done throughout the pandemic. I put together a school of strength program where the athletes could work out at home and inevitably, we've been able to get back together in person. The athletes all surprised me by making me a champion ambassador. That title right there is up with my WWE championships, neck and neck," McIntyre said.

McIntyre also gave all the athletes a championship belt.

This summer, fans will get to see him in action at the Summer Slam at Nissan Stadium. Tickets for the July 30 event are on sale now.