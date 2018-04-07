WWI Soldiers Honored In 100th Anniversary Event

Cloudy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Tennessee State Park System is honoring the 100th anniversary of World War I with a living history event in Nashville all weekend.
Re-enactors will give spectators a view into what life was life overseas as Americans fought in the Great War.
Thousands of Tennessee troops were sent overseas including the "Ebony Doughboys" a troop of African-American soldiers.
There are mock-ups of trenches, field kitchens and World War One-era planes at Bicentennial Mall. The event runs through Sunday where it will conclude with a Vintage Baseball game.