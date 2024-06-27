WWII 'Rosie the Riveter' honored by city, county, state, country

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — For close to 80 years, a Burns woman didn't talk about the amazing history she lived. She's decided to share it now, and a whole lot of people are celebrating her.

On Wednesday night, it wasn't clear yet to Leigh Walker, 97, what had brought so many of her favorite people together at Dickson City Hall. She knew it had something to do with the history she lived during World War II.

"I was living in Oakland, California," Leigh remembered. "I graduated school when I was 16. That's when they told us they were going to train us to replace the men that had been called to duty. I ended up as a welder [on a ship]. I got sent to Richmond."

Watch Leigh's story in the player above, a story she is finally telling.

Until about two years ago, Leigh didn't tell people about her history working in a ship yard during the war.

"I knew nothing about this," said daughter Marcia Chandler.

"I didn't think she was telling me the truth!" laughed son-in-law Johnny Chandler.

"My son-in-law didn't even believe me!" Leigh said.

She had proof.

"She had pulled out her welding certificate that she'd received in 1942," Johnny said.

"He said, 'I thought you were just pulling my leg!'" Leigh smiled.

"We thought she was kidding, but she wasn't!" Marcia added.

In April, Leigh saw on TV that women who helped in the war effort during World War II, Rosie the Riveters, were honored with the Congressional Gold Medal in Washington DC.

"She just turned to us and mentioned, 'Well, I'm a Rosie, why didn't they call me?'" Marcia remembered.

"It kinda broke my heart," said Johnny. "I said, 'I can get her some recognition.'"

"Johnny, her son-in-law, called me up and said, 'I believe my mother-in-law is a Rosie the Riveter,'" said Laurie Ranta of the American Rosie the Riveter Association.

After Johnny made a few more calls, a crowd arrived to Dickson City Hall.

"She's been aggravating me for 53 years!" Johnny laughed to the audience. "You can see her picture up there in 1944. I told her every man on that ship was chasing her. I promise you that!"

Reps for Congressman Mark Green's office give Leigh a congressional record. There were also proclamations presented from Rep. Mary Littleton and from Dickson city and county mayoral offices. Leigh was also presented with a medal, just like the women who received them in Washington DC.

Leigh didn't tell people her story for so long, but she said now is time.

"I'm going on 98," she smiled. "At my age, you don't know if you're gonna be here tomorrow! I'm livin' for today."

"I'm a teacher at Dickson County High School," one man told Leigh, rushing over to meet her. "I teach history, and I teach about Rosie the Riveter. I'm so excited to hear your story."

"We believe these ladies were important," Laurie said. "The job they did was important."

"I wanted to make sure she felt honored and was appreciated for what she did," said Johnny. "How could you say no to an almost 100-year-old lady who worked in the war?"

"It just meant the world to me, but it also meant the world to my mother," Marcia said.

If you know someone who might be a Rosie the Riveter, you can contact the American Rosie the Riveter Association here.