WWII veterans, local high schoolers leave on trip to The National WWII Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A flight for a group of World War II veterans Wednesday served so many purposes. It was an adventure, a connection to the past, and a powerful lesson.

"Well, I don't feel 100, number one," laughed WWII veteran Joe Peterburs. "I don't know how I'm supposed to act at 100-years-old."

On this trip, Joe wasn't going alone.

"I feel like I'm the only Air Force in this group, but I feel a bond them with them," he said, looking around. "The ground troops are the ones that are the bravest."

These 16 WWII veterans were about to board a plane at Nashville International Airport, taking them to The National WWII Museum.

"We're going to New Orleans!" Joe smiled.

The trip was happening through a partnership between The Gary Sinise Foundation and American Airlines. Some Rossview High School students joined them, learning the stories of each vet. Joe's is the sort of story that makes me people walk over and shake his hand.

"I served for 36 years in the United States Air Corps and then the United States Air Force," Joe said.

In his aircraft Josephine, named after his fiance, Joe flew missions over Germany in World War II.

"I ended up being shot down on my last mission, my 49th mission, after destroying six aircrafts," Joe said. "I became a POW. I escaped."

Joe is today a veteran of World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

A parade of veterans went through the airport to the sound of thunderous applause.

"It's your stories that need to be preserved and passed on and told to future generations," actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise told the crowd of veterans. "It's an honor to be on this trip with all of you. God bless you, and God bless America. Thank you very much."

"All I know is I'm feeling good, and I'm looking forward to the next hundred years," Joe said.

