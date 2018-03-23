Yazoo To Move Brewery To Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Yazoo Brewing, one of Nashville's most iconic beer makers, announced it will be moving out of the Gulch and into Madison.

Yazoo officials made the announcement this week with plans to be brewing at their new location off Myatt Drive by the middle of next year.

The timeline was based on their ability to sell their Gulch location. Members of the Madison community are excited for the move. Economic and development experts said it will help spur more positive growth in Madison.

"I've noticed just in the last 6-8 months, a higher level of investment, interest, and higher brand names coming into Madison, and so there's a lot of interest here. I think this type of facility and type of business will certainly raise the profile," said Randall Gross Madison Strategic Planning Consultant.

Yazoo will stay open in their Gulch location and keep brewing beer while they work to sell their location.