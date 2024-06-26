Program to provide year-round education in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON CO. TENN. (WTVF) — Williamson County Schools will provide a School Age Child Care (SACC) program that will be year-round to provide extended care for all Williamson County elementary schools.

SACC is planning to provide a safe, nurturing, and familiar environment for students to help develop physical, emotional, social, and cognitive.

Also, allowing kids to do their homework, play independently, and participate in different activities when school is on break.

Parents you can sign up your children for the program now.