Watch Now
News

Actions

Program to provide year-round education in Williamson County

Classroom
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Brittainy Newman/AP
FILE - View of an empty classroom on Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Classroom
Posted at 2:24 PM, Jun 26, 2024

WILLIAMSON CO. TENN. (WTVF) — Williamson County Schools will provide a School Age Child Care (SACC) program that will be year-round to provide extended care for all Williamson County elementary schools.

SACC is planning to provide a safe, nurturing, and familiar environment for students to help develop physical, emotional, social, and cognitive.

Also, allowing kids to do their homework, play independently, and participate in different activities when school is on break.

Parents you can sign up your children for the program now.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community