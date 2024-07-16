Watch Now
You can celebrate educators with a free 'We Love Our Teachers' sign

teacher.jpeg
Photo: Catherine Steward
Posted at 11:11 AM, Jul 16, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — School will be starting up before you know it and we want to share our love to the teachers who impact our students every day!

In Wilson County you can share your support too with a free "We Love Our Teachers" yard sign!

These can be picked up throughout July from the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce or the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce during office hours (Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), or in Watertown at Visionary Design Group.

