You can get married or renew your vows in a Nashville courtroom on Valentine's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tying the knot on Valentine's Day is a popular choice for couples across the country, including Nashville. For several hours on February 14, courtrooms downtown will turn into makeshift chapels.

It's a special day for one judge who typically deals with heavy cases at the A.A. Birch Building. General Sessions Judge Allegra Walker usually hears domestic violence and orders of protection cases.

Tuesday will be the opposite and one filled with a lot of love.

Judge Walker is hosting “A Day of Love and Marriage” between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in her courtroom on the fourth floor.

Couples can come and tie the knot, or renew their vows. Nearly a dozen weddings were scheduled last year and Judge Walker even added a new trellis to the décor.

We’re told a handful of people are already on the list for Tuesday. Lovebirds are able to bring a small crowd with them including friends, family and even photographers.

It doesn't cost anything to be married by a judge in the courthouse, however, the fee for the required marriage license is $99.50.