You can get to a Nashville SC weekend game this season for free through WeGo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville SC fans have another option to get to and from GEODIS Park this season!

On regular season home weekend games, passengers will be able to ride for free all day on routes 52 Nolensville Pike and 77 Thompson/Wedgewood. Route 84 Murfreesboro will be available from Murfreesboro and Antioch park for $2 each way.

Riders must use QuickTicket or exact cash.

“We're going to be talking a lot about transit this year, and this highlights why,” Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell said. “Nashvillians deserve convenient and affordable choices for how they move around the city when they want to enjoy a great celebration of community like a Nashville SC game. The best game day experience in the MLS just got better. Congratulations to WeGo and NSC on a partnership that helps our fans choose how they move.”