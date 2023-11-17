You can help decide how Brookmeade Park will be revitalized by filling out this quick survey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Parks needs community feedback on what people would like to see as they work to revitalize Brookmeade Park.

The park was a homeless encampment for over a decade until last winter when the city re-housed those living there and cleaned it up.

In September, community members who wanted to reclaim the park discussed what they would want to see built or restored at the park. Metro Parks wants to get as much feedback as possible, though, so an online survey was put out.

The six question survey asks what type of activities and amenities people would like to see at the park, as well as past experiences with Brookmeade Park or other parks in the city.

The survey will remain anonymous and stay open until November 30th.

Metro Parks said it has a little over $600,000 to spend on the project and the department is willing to ask for more if needed.

Over the year the park has been cleaned and the city is making sure it is a safe place for people to gather again.

Some ideas include having paddle board and kayak access onto the Cumberland River, outdoor fitness equipment, sports courts, different types of trails, and disc golf.

Metro Parks hopes to open the park up by next fall.