You can help paint Nashville's first rainbow crosswalk in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is getting it's first Rainbow Crosswalk!
Around 100 volunteers will gather at the intersection of 14th Street and Woodland in East Nashville to paint the rainbow!
The event will take place at 9 a.m. on June 29 and everyone is invited to stop by!
“It is historic for our city in one of our most historic locations, outside one of the most iconic lesbian-owned establishments in the country,” said Metro Nashville Council LGBTQ Caucus Chair and District 7 Councilmember Emily Benedict.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
The back and forth over the legal release of the Covenant School shooter's writings amid new leaks is growing more complex by the day. If you are looking to understand the issues at play, Chris Davis provides clarity and insight in his reporting. And may we never forget who is at the center of all this – the six victims who lost their lives in the most senseless way.
-Carrie Sharp