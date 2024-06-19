You can help paint Nashville's first rainbow crosswalk in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is getting it's first Rainbow Crosswalk!

Around 100 volunteers will gather at the intersection of 14th Street and Woodland in East Nashville to paint the rainbow!

The event will take place at 9 a.m. on June 29 and everyone is invited to stop by!

“It is historic for our city in one of our most historic locations, outside one of the most iconic lesbian-owned establishments in the country,” said Metro Nashville Council LGBTQ Caucus Chair and District 7 Councilmember Emily Benedict.