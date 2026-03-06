You can request a free smoke detector from the state through this application

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One of the best tools in saving lives during fires is a smoke detector.

The state fire marshal's office has a free smoke detector program where you can request a free device.

In that application, you'll be asked about your home's age and other factors that could put your home at risk.

To request one, click here.

