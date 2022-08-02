You can spend a night with a pup and help get it adopted in Nashville. Here's how.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One downtown hotel is partnering with the Nashville Human Association to help promote shelter pups during August.

W Nashville — in the Gulch — is providing one of its modern-luxe guestrooms every Tuesday in August for a dog lover and NHA resident to enjoy a special Rover Night free of charge to decompress and spoil the dog.

The package includes overnight accommodations, overnight valet parking, $50 onsite food and beverage credit and more. Additionally, NHA will provide a crate, towels, collar, treats, dog meals and an “Adopt Me” leash, which the adoptable dog can wear throughout the property to socialize and meet potential adopters.

To book a Rover Night at W Nashville, sign up for a Rover Night on Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23 or 30 at the Nashville Humane Society website and email adoption@nashvillehumane.org to request the Rover Night at W Nashville package.