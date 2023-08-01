You can now send a 911 text in an emergency in Rutherford County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rutherford County Emergency Communications District announced a new service that allows individuals who are in danger to text 911 for help.

Rutherford County

The new feature is reserved for emergencies when the caller is unable to speak, such as a speech-impaired resident, a child home alone or a human trafficking victim. Dispatchers for Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne and Eagleville Police and the Rutherford County Sheriff's office and Emergency Medical Services will respond to the texts.

The texts show up in the dispatch center with the approximate location of the caller's phone.

“Text-to-911 is a crucial tool adding to our 911 center to help people reach us through any means possible when they need help,” Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh, Chair of the Emergency Communications Board, said. “We continue to look for new and innovative ways to help the people we serve.”

It allows individuals to communicate quickly and discreetly.

“Implementation of this text system will allow us to better communicate with those in life-threatening situations when they are not able to talk to us,” Interim LaVergne Police Chief, Brent Hatcher, said.

Here are some steps to take if you are in an emergency and cannot make a call, according to officials:

· Don't text and drive.

· In the first text message, send the location and type of emergency

· Text in simple words.

· Send a short text message in English without abbreviations or slang. Be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the

9-1-1 call taker.