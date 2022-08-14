You can vote for Tennessee in America's Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — America's Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest is underway, and Tennessee needs your help to jump ahead.

Each state has submitted a single photo of one of its state cruisers for the sake of the contest. To vote for Tennessee, click the SurveyMonkey link, scroll to the bottom of the page, and select Tennessee in the dropdown menu. Then, just hit the green "Done" button!

The link only allows one vote per computer, except from Incognito windows. A person may also vote from a cell phone multiple times.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee's Department of Safety and Homeland Security hope they can count on all of the state's residents to help give our troopers the boost in popularity. On Wednesday, Tennessee was ranked in fifth place.

Please 🙏🏻 keep casting your votes ✅ for Tennessee in the “America's 🇺🇸 Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest." If you haven’t voted already, please do so at this link, https://t.co/56lp6RMVkp. We encourage you to share this link with as many people as possible. Thank you! 😎 https://t.co/m7LsRE6qT5 — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) August 12, 2022

Voting will continue through 5 p.m. on August 25.