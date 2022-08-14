Watch Now
News

Actions

You can vote for Tennessee in America's Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest 2022

THP cruiser in best looking contest
Tennessee Highway Patrol
THP cruiser in best looking contest
Posted at 2:46 PM, Aug 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-14 15:46:56-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — America's Best-Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest is underway, and Tennessee needs your help to jump ahead.

Each state has submitted a single photo of one of its state cruisers for the sake of the contest. To vote for Tennessee, click the SurveyMonkey link, scroll to the bottom of the page, and select Tennessee in the dropdown menu. Then, just hit the green "Done" button!

The link only allows one vote per computer, except from Incognito windows. A person may also vote from a cell phone multiple times.

Tennessee Highway Patrol and Tennessee's Department of Safety and Homeland Security hope they can count on all of the state's residents to help give our troopers the boost in popularity. On Wednesday, Tennessee was ranked in fifth place.

Voting will continue through 5 p.m. on August 25.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap