Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

You can't purchase liquor on Thanksgiving Day in Tennessee

Liquor store gift registry JJims.jpg
Provided
Jungle Jim&#39;s provides thousands of gift options for wedding registries. Photo provided by Jungle Jim&#39;s
Liquor store gift registry JJims.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Did you know you can't purchase liquor on three specific holidays in Tennessee?

Tennessee state law prohibits liquor stores, from selling alcoholic beverages on three specific holidays: Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter.

According to Legal Clarity, the rules for beer and wine sold in grocery and convenience stores differ from those for liquor stores.

Vandy's band of misfits turns heads with 7-1 start

This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.