"You have to go all in": New bagel shop in Nashville is one couple's dream come true

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's a story that begins about 5,000 miles from Music City.

Just northwest of Greece, is the country of Albania. It's a little bigger than the size of Vermont. It's where Niko Bendaj was born.

“I moved to New York City and that’s how I got here," Niko said.

He moved there in 2011.

“Being in New York City, I always wanted to work in a financial institution or working in the financial industry as a whole," he added.

While in New York, he worked in banking while going to school and holding a restaurant job. That's how he met his wife, Becca.

“Oh 10 years ago — what caught my attention," said Becca while chuckling. “Two completely different worlds and kind of how perfect we meshed together?”

These two completely different worlds turned into one common dream.

"Becca and I wanted to open a bagel shop since 2018," Niko said.

Niko started making bagels at home around 2016. He was inspired because of a bagel shop he and Becca were frequent visitors to on Sundays in Queens.

"You know it was a bagel place for everybody," he said. "You know you'll see the school teacher there, the firefighter."

So what is this story really about?

"Think it's about two people coming together and doing something that we've always wanted to do," Becca said.

Maybe you've heard the key to a good New York bagel is the water. Well, Niko has a different theory.

"I think it's the love," he said. "I think it's the love about the bagels, Doesn't matter the water."

"In life, you only regret what you don't do," said Becca.

Niko has experience in finance — managing people's dough and a different type of dough.

Everything is made in house. It's your classic bagel and coffee shop, but with their own spin on flavors of bagels and cream cheese.

"You can make your dreams come true," Becca said. "You can work hard at whatever you want to work at. And be happy doing what you do."

So where does the name Benji come from?

"As we're building this business, I want Benji and Stella to see okay this is what hard work means," Niko said.

Benji is four and Stella is one.

"Work hard," Becca said. "Do what you love. And just don't give up. Keep going."

It's a space that was somewhat plain in Nashville's Charlotte Park neighborhood — but it has turned into just about everything they've wanted.

"You have to go everything in," Niko said. "You have to go all in."

Benji's Bagel and Coffee House is at 6108 Robertson Ave in Nashville.