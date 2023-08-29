You may not know what the House and Senate funded in special session. Here's what it is.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The House and Senate closed up with spending decisions for the Tennessee special session that would address gun locks, college campus security, and some mental health funding.

Here is a break down of what the two chambers decided to fund this session.

HB0012/SB0085 — gun safety locks

This would allow the Department of Safety to provide free firearm locks to Tennessee residents. This is a program that already exists in some fashion. The Senate agreed to the $1.6 million in additional funding.

School safety grants

Not tethered to legislation, the Department of Education will receive $10 million in nonrecurring funding for safety grants. This piggybacks off the appropriations in the regular session for school safety grants for school resource officers.

Retention bonuses

This $12.1 million will go to the Department of Mental Health for retention bonuses for prospective and current behavioral health professionals.

Scholarship program

This would provide a $3 million funding for a scholarship program for the purpose of public behavioral health. This goes to the Department of Mental Health.

Safety net money

The Department of Mental Health will receive $4 million in nonrecurring money for the Behavioral Safety Net Program to be used for the provision of mental health services.

College campus safety

This appropriation would allow $30 million for campus safety. It would include campuses in the University of Tennessee systems, Middle Tennessee State University, Austin Peay State University, Tennessee State University and the University of Memphis. It would also include any institution of higher education in the state.

Mental health services

At least $50 million in nonrecurring funding will go to community mental health agencies for assessments, evaluation, diagnostic, therapeutic intervention, case management and psychiatric medication management. Grants will go through the Department of Mental Health.

HB0080/HB0027 — Juvenile commitments

This $10,000 would go toward the reporting of juvenile commitments.