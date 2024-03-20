You never know who might show up while you're waiting for a flight at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Any trip to the airport, it's always good to prepare for the unexpected.

We're not talking about traffic or encouraging you to get there two hours early.

Thousands of passengers wait for a flight everyday at BNA, but it's not every day close to a dozen therapy pets make their way through the terminal.

NewsChannel 5 followed along as Nashville Therapy Pets visited with passengers in the Southwest terminal. Instead of focusing on delays or any stress that comes with travel, we just put the microphone on Astro and Scout's handlers to let them tell the story.

They visited with passengers either just for a few seconds, or even so much as to sitting on the floor petting the dogs.

"We're always trying to enhance the passenger experience," said Stacey Nickens with BNA.

The group visits the terminal for about an hour. The organization was founded in 2023 and they visit small businesses, senior living facilites, healthcare facilities and even schools.

