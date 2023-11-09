Watch Now
News

Actions

You oughta know about this artist coming to Bridgestone Arena this summer

Tyler Hubbard
Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Alanis Morissette arrives at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Tyler Hubbard
Posted at 10:59 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 11:59:33-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Seven-time Grammy award winner Alanis Morissette is set to take off on a new tour this summer!

The Triple Moon Tour begins in June 9 in Phoenix, with Morissette landing in Music City on June 23. The tickets to her show at Bridgestone will go on sale on November 14 with the Citi presale.

More presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m.

This tour will feature special guest Joan Jett & the Blackhearts along with support from Morgan Wade

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens