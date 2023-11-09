You oughta know about this artist coming to Bridgestone Arena this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Seven-time Grammy award winner Alanis Morissette is set to take off on a new tour this summer!

The Triple Moon Tour begins in June 9 in Phoenix, with Morissette landing in Music City on June 23. The tickets to her show at Bridgestone will go on sale on November 14 with the Citi presale.

More presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m.

This tour will feature special guest Joan Jett & the Blackhearts along with support from Morgan Wade