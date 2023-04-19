You probably won't guess what was behind the noxious odor at BNA. Here's what it was.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A noxious odor that filled the Nashville International Airport this weekend alarmed passengers, but the reason behind it has become quirky.

After an internal investigation, the culprit was bear spray. The bear spray somehow made it through the TSA checkpoint, though TSA rules dictate bear spray isn't allowed on planes.

"After reviewing security camera footage DPS identified the irritant source and the individuals involved," the airport investigation report stated. "A passenger realized bear spray was in their backpack after leaving the TSA security checkpoint and discarded it in a trash can prior to boarding their plane. Video footage shows the custodian going through the trash, locating the bear spray, and inadvertently activating the canister."

Above all, no containments were discovered, and Concourse C was deemed safe. That particular part of the airport is home to most Southwest flights.