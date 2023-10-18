You told us some of the best decorated neighborhoods for Halloween; we went to see them

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We posed the question on Facebook; What are the best neighborhoods in Middle Tennessee for Halloween decorations? You gave us some answers. We took a few hours to go check some of them out, and they look great on camera— see them on screen above.

First stop. We were in Hendersonville meeting Sunny Fitz and company.

"Y'know, this is just my sweet friend Leatherface," she smiled, standing next to the horror icon from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Here on Morris Street, it's not just Sunny's yard decked out. It's the house next door and the ones across the street.

"It's really become a community-wide thing and a huge street thing too," Sunny explained.

It's not just your Freddy, Michael, and Jason. There are references for the true die-hard horror fans.

Next stop. East Nashville's Fatherland Street is practically legendary with their Halloween decorating. This year's got an undead rock band and even passed out skeleton fans who perhaps partied too hard.

Last stop. We were on West Main Street in Franklin where Marty Ligon didn't quite remember how many years she's decorated the LilliHouse.

"My children are 59 and 60, so since they were young," Marty said, thinking back. "Each year, I just got more and more elaborate! I'm 85, so I don't know how many more years I have!"

Over the years, Marty's Halloween spirit has caught on all down her street. There's everything from hippie haunts to land shark attacks.

"I'm so blessed they go along with me because they could be mad at me, but they've joined in," laughed Marty.

So, Sunny and Marty; how do you feel about becoming queens of Halloween?

"Well, I didn't do it with that in mind, but it was just a happening!" Marty said.

"I mean, I'm not mad at it!" said Sunny. "I'll take it!"

So thanks Morris Street, Fatherland Street, and West Main for leaving us all in awe.