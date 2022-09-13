You will have to make a reservation at the Nashville Zoo now. Here's why.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Because of construction, the Nashville Zoo as Grassmere will now require visitors to buy their tickets ahead of time.

The change started this week. The construction will mean a new garage for the Zoo, which will mean a 62% increase in capacity. However, it will lose half of its current spots until the garage is finished. Reservations will ensure guests get a spot to attend the zoo and park on the grounds.

Officials said every person — including children and infants — will need a ticket or member reservation to enter the Zoo.

Construction should last until spring 2024.