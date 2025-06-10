Young chefs learn culinary skills at Brentwood cooking camp

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — The next generation of chefs are hard at work this week at Kitchen Social's cooking camp in Brentwood, learning new techniques and mastering the ones they already know.

While these culinary kids might be too young to have their own restaurants, they're getting a head start on important cooking skills through hands-on experience with popular dishes.

"You guys can make your own brown sugar by mixing together regular sugar and molasses," Chef Nikki told the young participants as they prepared cinnamon roll dough.

Despite being at summer camp, these young chefs are still learning important scientific concepts along the way.

"Parchment paper has little molecules of oil in it," Chef Nikki explained, adding playfully. "I'm gonna quiz you on that later."

Throughout the week, campers will create various dishes including pizza, pasta, and pancakes. During the pancake lesson, they learned to watch for bubbles, how much oil to use when coating the pan, and different pancake techniques.

The camp embraces the creative mess that comes with cooking.

"Now the best thing about my kitchen and not your kitchen at home is in my kitchen, a messy kitchen is a sign of happiness," Chef Nikki said.

There are still two additional weeks of Kitchen Social's cooking camp this summer. To learn more, click here.

