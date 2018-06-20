Young Mother Gunned Down In Front Of Children

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Two children are growing up without their mother, after she was gunned down right in front of their eyes.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, shots were fired into 22-year-old Taren Lyles car in the area of Franklin Street in Clarksville. In that hail of gun fire, Lyles lost her life.

"We're working this hard, but we're coming up empty in a lot of ways," said Jim Knoll, Clarksville Police, Public Information Officer.

Lyles was not alone in her car, by a miracle the bullets didn't hit her 1-year-old and 2-year-old sitting in their car seats in the back.

"These kids had someone smiling down on them, because with the amount of rounds that were shot into that car, and the angles... It's amazing they were not hit by any of those round that went into the car," said Knoll.

Lyles' friend says the young mother was giving a man a ride home when shots rang out.

"What if the kids got hurt? I hate that it happened to my friend," said the friend.

Lyles' friend says after she crashed into a tree, the man got out of the car and took off, leaving the 22-year-old and the two babies behind.

"They have to grow up without their Mom. The only thing they can do is look at pictures, and do this and do that. It wasn't like she was a dead beat mom, she was in her kids life," the friend said.

Lyles was in her children's life, until someone took her life with multiple bullets.

Her friends are hopeful that someone will come forward with information, and give the young mother justice.

Police hope you know who may be responsible for this tragedy, give Crime Stoppers a call at 931-645-TIPS.