Young mother killed in drive-by shooting outside North Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a young mother in North Nashville.

22-year-old Kelveonna Holmes was shot and killed outside a home on Woodale Lane on Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said Holmes, her boyfriend, and their 3-year-old son had just pulled up to visit someone at the residence when gunfire erupted. A car passed in front of the home, and someone inside opened fire.

Officers responded quickly and tried to help Holmes before she was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. Her 24-year-old boyfriend was grazed by a bullet and treated at the hospital. Thankfully, their toddler was not hurt.

This wasn’t the first time shots were fired at the same home. Police said it was also targeted just a day earlier, on Saturday morning, though no one was hurt in that incident. The person living there told detectives they don’t know why the home was being targeted.

Anyone with information to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.