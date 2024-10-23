Young soccer players excited for possible women's professional team in Nashville

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is officially in the running to have a new professional women's soccer team.

It's one of just a few cities being considered for a new franchise with the National Women's Soccer League.

While many are excited about the prospect, the news may be even more impactful for young women in the area who play the sport.

For teenager Callie Bauchiero, that addition would represent a more even playing field in local pro sports.

"I feel like boys have lots of opportunities to go pro and take it to the next level and things. And I think that girls should have an equal opportunity," said Bauchiero, a 13-year-old, player with the National United Soccer Academy in Franklin.

Bauchiero likes many aspects of the game, most notably her fellow players.

"We win together we lose together, that type of thing," Bauchiero said.

For 11-year-old Addy Griffith, she's dreaming big about a future that seems to be more attainable just by the possibility of a new team in town.

"If you keep working really hard and putting in the effort you'll eventually probably end up there," Griffith said.

