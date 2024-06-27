25-year-old accused of stabbing older brother shot and killed by Metro Nashville Police

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 25-year-old, accused of stabbing and killing his older 27-year-old brother, was shot and killed by police following a confrontation at the Bellevue West Apartments.

Police say the older brother, who has not been named, was sent to the hospital after the stabbing and released. A video of the shooting will be released later today, according to officers.

Both Don Aaron and Chief Drake say the incident happened in a dark stairwell and the knife the younger brother was holding was "large."

Officers were equipped with tasers, but say the situation escalated quickly. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated with new information as we get it.