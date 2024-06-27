Watch Now
News

Actions

25-year-old accused of stabbing older brother shot and killed by Metro Nashville Police

Police
WPIX
A file image of a police officer and a part of a police vehicle
Police
Posted at 8:57 AM, Jun 27, 2024

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 25-year-old, accused of stabbing and killing his older 27-year-old brother, was shot and killed by police following a confrontation at the Bellevue West Apartments.

Police say the older brother, who has not been named, was sent to the hospital after the stabbing and released. A video of the shooting will be released later today, according to officers.

Both Don Aaron and Chief Drake say the incident happened in a dark stairwell and the knife the younger brother was holding was "large."

Officers were equipped with tasers, but say the situation escalated quickly. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated with new information as we get it.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Embrace 480x360 promo

Our gift to the Nashville community