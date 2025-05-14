Your family can apply for vouchers on May 15. Here's which Tennessee schools you can attend.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting on May 15, families wanting to participate in Tennessee's voucher program can apply to the state program.
Students for participating families will receive $7,295 to attend a school of their choice. The state is dubbing the program the EFS program, Education Freedom Scholarships, which was the name of the bill.
Nearly 100 schools in the NewsChannel 5 viewing area are registered to participate
You will be able to register on the Tennessee Department of Education website.
How this should work to get the tuition money
- To participate in the tuition money, families must show their students are enrolled in a private school before accessing the money. It doesn't cover room, board or meals that some private schools provide in their plans.
- For testing, the state Office of Research and Education Accountability will look at the test results from the students using the tuition money. The department will select a pool of students in third through eighth grade, which is the TCAP testing window grades.
- A waitlist number will be given to families so they understand where they fall if the number exceeds 20,000.
- For special needs kids, the scholarships don't increase for additional student needs. They are tied to that figure in the law. So more money is not available beyond the $7,295 for students with different needs.
Schools wanting to participate
