Your family can apply for vouchers on May 15. Here's which Tennessee schools you can attend.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting on May 15, families wanting to participate in Tennessee's voucher program can apply to the state program.

Students for participating families will receive $7,295 to attend a school of their choice. The state is dubbing the program the EFS program, Education Freedom Scholarships, which was the name of the bill.

Nearly 100 schools in the NewsChannel 5 viewing area are registered to participate

You will be able to register on the Tennessee Department of Education website.

How this should work to get the tuition money

To participate in the tuition money, families must show their students are enrolled in a private school before accessing the money. It doesn't cover room, board or meals that some private schools provide in their plans.



For testing, the state Office of Research and Education Accountability will look at the test results from the students using the tuition money. The department will select a pool of students in third through eighth grade, which is the TCAP testing window grades.



A waitlist number will be given to families so they understand where they fall if the number exceeds 20,000.



For special needs kids, the scholarships don't increase for additional student needs. They are tied to that figure in the law. So more money is not available beyond the $7,295 for students with different needs.

