Your favorite potato chip is going to look slightly different soon.

Lay's revealed earlier in October that they will be rebranding what they are calling the "largest brand redesign in the in Lay’s nearly 100-year history."

“At Lay’s, delighting our consumers goes beyond bold flavors — it’s about delivering trusted quality from farm to bag,” says Denise Truelove, SVP of Marketing, PepsiCo Foods US. “These updates were shaped directly with our consumers, offering more choice, more transparency, and more joy with every bite. Lay’s continues to set the gold standard in snacking and we’re proud to carry that legacy forward.”

There will also be a remove of artificial flavors and colors according to Lays.