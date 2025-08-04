Your Voice: Bedford County local wants to know more about Shelbyville's plans to bring in retail businesses

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We know so many folks in the mid-state take pride in their hometowns, and sometimes that means wanting to share Your Voice with city leaders.

I traveled to Shelbyville recently and talked with one of those passionate people about what he perceives as a lack of some retail businesses in Shelbyville. He wants to know more about the city's plans to bring in business.

I asked Troy Finley what he would ask Shelbyville's mayor if he had the chance to sit down with him.

“I would ask them, what are their goals and what is their plan, their five-year goals and five-year plans, and their vision for the future, because we're growing really fast,” said Troy Finley, a Bedford County neighbor.

Specifically, Finley wants to know how the city will bring in more retail businesses to keep sales tax money in Bedford County, rather than it ending up in nearby Murfreesboro or Tullahoma.

"Our tax dollars, and our money, are going outside of the county just 20 minutes down the road, and they're spending money there,” Finley said.

I showed Mayor Randy Carroll and City Manager Scott Collins Finley's comments and questions.

According to Shelbyville Mayor Randy Carroll, part of the challenge is to go after national chains that aren't already in nearby counties.

"If they have a national chain store in Murfreesboro or Tullahoma, then is it worth their while to build a brick and mortar store here in Shelbyville, and so many people shop online," said Carroll.

According to Collins, the city has been working on bringing in more shops that might be new to the area, reaching out to them with websites about Shelbyville and other marketing materials.

The Mayor also pointed to some recent additions.

"Chick-fil-A, and we've got a new McDonald's. We've got Wing Stop that's just opened. We've got Five Below, that's just opened. We've got DosBros, a restaurant. We've got Firehouse Subs. All of those things happened in the last two years," Carroll said.

I asked Shelbyville City Manager Scott Collins to explain how the city tries to attract retail businesses.

He pointed to liveability issues as part of the pitch to bring in businesses to Shelbyville.

Essentially, Collins is hoping that some of the projects meant to increase the quality of life in Shelbyville will attract more businesses because the people who work at those businesses will want to live in the area.

Part of those efforts include a primarily privately funded town gathering spot called the "Riverview District," and they have plans for a Riverwalk overlooking the Duck River.

"That's where people are coming to be able to come with their families and enjoy nature at its finest right here in our own back yard," Collins said.

