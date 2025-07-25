Your Voice: Dickson schools dir. responds to concerns on teacher shortage and damaged buildings on campuses

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — In part one of our Your Voice coverage in Dickson county, we spoke with residents in the region concerned about the lack of infrastructure and overall support for their public schools.

It's clearly a growing county with eight public elementary schools, four middle schools, and four high schools along with two additional learning academies.

The system is led by Doctor Christie Southerland, the schools director, who's no stranger to the area's charm.

"My husband and I have lived here for 35 years.This is my 32nd year in public education. I'm vested in Dixon County," she said.

"I do have to say if looking at it now, if I still had a kid in school, I might be looking at taking them to private schools," Kristen Patrick, a local mom said.

We wanted to speak with Doctor Southerland to share what we heard and to find out what's being done to address those specific issues, especially as the district gets closer to a new school year, which begins August 1st.

In regards to recruiting and retaining good teachers, Doctor Southerland admitted it's a challenge statewide, more so for more rural districts, which often lose potential candidates to nearby larger school systems that can offer more money.

She said her district is working hard to remedy that.

"The state requires us for zero experience teachers to be at the 50,000 threshold next year," Southerland said. "We're at 49,500...And so we will push hopefully over that next year."

There is a state program working to help keep teachers in smaller districts, which is called the Grow Your Own Teacher residency.

The state provides a no-cost pathway for students to become teachers.

In return, the recruits sign a contract, promising to stay on the job for at least five years—hopefully longer.

But this year -- there are only three education students committed to Dickson County Schools—all from Austin Peay State University.

The problem, not surprisingly, is money.

"The challenge—always funding, facilities, making sure that we are doing the right work for students because we want them to be successful in the end," Southerland said.

Another issue we heard about: the condition of school buildings.

Hayden, Kristen's son, a recent Dickson County High School graduate told us he and his classmates had to dodge water leaks from the ceiling during rainstorms, with some ceiling tiles actually falling onto students.

That graduate wondered why the district seems to be prioritizing putting money into athletics and not infrastructure.

Southerland said leaders are aware and are working to renovate and repair several school buildings.

But it's work, she added, that many may not notice at first.

"The infrastructure over at Dixon County High School which is one of our oldest schools in the district," she said. "It had some it has some drainage issues underneath issues that people do not see that cost money...So absolutely we want to do it right."

Southerland told us she and the school board are crafting a five-year strategic plan that is focused on improvements throughout the district.

Now, it's about messaging and making sure those plans are more accessible to the community.

"And so how do I get what we're doing in the school system out into the community because it's their tax paying money... So when I put on which we are in three of our elementary schools, they're getting new roofs at the cost of 1.5 million and over. You really can't see those. But I can talk about those."

The director of schools said the six-member school board faces some tough decisions in the near future and will be prioritizing costly projects with a set budget.

Southerland said education is the priority, but the district must offer a "total package" for families.

And that is what she calls her "WIG": short for wildly important goal, because she said for schools and students to succeed, it really does take a village.

"And I hope that I'm getting individuals, parents, even if they don't have children in schools excited about our community. Because we have to work together in order to have a great community. It's just not about public schools. It's about everything."